Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Gravity from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 47,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,976. Gravity has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 66.53% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Gravity by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

