Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $59,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $30,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $133,859. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

