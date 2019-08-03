GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,620. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GP Strategies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GP Strategies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $5,168,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

