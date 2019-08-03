Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 240 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 334.94 ($4.38).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 242.25 ($3.17) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

