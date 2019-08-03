Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $3,227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.37. 2,502,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,550. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

