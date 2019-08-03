Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 92000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

