Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Lowered to Hold at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Golden Star Resources stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.36. 122,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,953. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.49 million and a P/E ratio of -19.12.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$89.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

