Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GMLP. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,350,000 after buying an additional 86,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

