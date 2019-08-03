Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.56.

GOL traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 824,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -154.43 and a beta of -0.14. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $851.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

