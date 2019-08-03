Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the quarter. Godaddy comprises about 12.8% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after buying an additional 1,576,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after buying an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,932,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,449,000 after buying an additional 546,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after buying an additional 273,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $70.42 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $100,595.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $149,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,790.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

