Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

