Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$48.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$51.06. The company had a trading volume of 504,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,541. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 34.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.62 and a 12 month high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$829.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$803.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 91,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.83, for a total transaction of C$4,666,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,791,302.11.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

