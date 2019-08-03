Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. 674,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,458. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $222,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.66.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

