GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $833.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.43 or 0.05515284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

