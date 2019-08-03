Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,713.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 1,775,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.60. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

