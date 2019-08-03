Gentarium One Day Volume Reaches $1,005.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gentarium has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $336,369.00 and $1,005.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00259683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.01423561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00110977 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 3,532,986 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

