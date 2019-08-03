Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genomic Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $369,364.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 166.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genomic Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

