GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,837 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $53,526.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,902.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,193 shares of company stock valued at $315,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 738,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,802. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $357.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.93.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

