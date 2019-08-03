GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $108,365.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $108,365.00 and $2,281.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,563,094 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.