Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 185959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $651.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Genesco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Genesco news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,398.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $15,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,734 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

