Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 338,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Genesco has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $651.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $495.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.36 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 57,734 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Genesco by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Genesco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 83,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Genesco by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 94,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

