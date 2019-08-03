General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

