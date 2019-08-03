General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Up 29%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares were up 29% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,320,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 352,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 5,051.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,589 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of General Moly worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

