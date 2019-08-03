General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE GE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.