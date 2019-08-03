Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $193.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 377,356 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GENL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.11.

In other news, insider Bill Higgs purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.84 ($6,529.26).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

