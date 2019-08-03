Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GEMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Laidlaw raised Gemphire Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gemphire Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

GEMP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 171,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,445. Gemphire Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

