Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Property Trust makes up 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Liberty Property Trust worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,405,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 479,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 218,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,788,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 70.77% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

