Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,895 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for about 2.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Total by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Total SA has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

