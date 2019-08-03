Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Gardner Denver stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.