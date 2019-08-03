Fusion Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.03 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $47.03 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00013138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, Bibox and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018669 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,248,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

