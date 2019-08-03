Function X Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $360,095.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034570 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00156272 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00054442 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000509 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex.
