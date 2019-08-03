Function X Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $360,095.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00156272 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005584 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004396 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00054442 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,499,463 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

