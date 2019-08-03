FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.37. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 12,427 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

