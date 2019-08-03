FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 11,417,884 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,005,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.