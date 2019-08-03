Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Frontier Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.78.

FTR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 2,787,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,681. Frontier Communications has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,039,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 859,680 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 481,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 293,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

