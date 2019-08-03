FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.45. FRONTEO shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 645.01 and a beta of 1.31.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.23%.

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

