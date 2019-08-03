Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 280,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,920. Freshpet has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $716,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

