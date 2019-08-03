Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Commerzbank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.05.

FMS opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

