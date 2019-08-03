Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,812,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

