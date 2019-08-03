Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 201,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,993.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,865 shares of company stock worth $8,055,306 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 78.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

