Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

FORD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 881,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 9.24% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

