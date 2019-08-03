Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,987. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,169 shares of company stock worth $1,729,427. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

