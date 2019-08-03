Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.85 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.23-2.26 EPS.

Fortinet stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.78. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $771,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,572 shares of company stock worth $4,416,585 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

