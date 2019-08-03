Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.23-$2.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.05. 5,659,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,531. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.78. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,326.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,572 shares of company stock worth $4,416,585 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

