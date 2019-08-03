Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

“We maintain our Neutral rating and our price target of $100. Fortinet posted a strong quarter across the board, beating consensus in revenue, billings, and non- GAAP EPS. SD-WAN was highlighted as an area of particularly strong success during 2Q19, with management pointing to both large deals and an increased emphasis on a broader approach to infrastructure security. Overall, management appeared pleased with the continued growth, especially as driven by the company’s non-Fortigate product offerings.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $7.03 on Friday, reaching $86.05. 5,659,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,531. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $771,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,572 shares of company stock worth $4,416,585. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

