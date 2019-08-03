Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FORTY remained flat at $$56.25 on Thursday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $391.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

