FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,061,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,285 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,298,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,511,000 after acquiring an additional 477,670 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 747,968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 522,182 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 364,184 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 151.67%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.