FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 36,763 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

