FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $220.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

