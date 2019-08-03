FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

