FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 29.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth $237,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $178.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Allergan from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.48.

AGN stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

